Submissions sought for library’s new digital arts and literature publication

Vancouver Island Regional Library is launching a new virtual arts and literature magazine and submissions are now open.

Sea and Cedar magazine is an initiative of staff of the Nanaimo Harbourfront Library, with librarian April Ripley leading the project.

“Our goal is to provide opportunities for a diversity of voices and perspectives to be heard and represented,” she said in a press release. “There are so many talented and innovative individuals creating literature and art in our communities, and it’s our privilege to provide our readership with access to engaging and thought-provoking local content.”

Writers and artists living on the Island, Haida Gwaii, Bella Coola or the Gulf Islands have until May 15 to submit their work to seacedarmag@virl.bc.ca. They may submit up to six pages of unpublished poetry, unpublished short fiction and creative non-fiction up to 5,000 words or images of visual art.

The plan is for Sea and Cedar to be published twice annually, with the inaugural issue to be unveiled this July.

For more information about submission guidelines, click here.

