Submissions now being accepted for Fraser Valley Music Awards

Awards to be presented Dec. 19 in 15 categories

Jada Klein of Abbotsford was a recipient of a 2017 Fraser Valley Music Award in the category of Excellence in Performance by a Youth Artist. Submissions are now being accepted for this year’s awards. (Photo by Jenna Cook)

Submissions are now being accepted for the third annual Fraser Valley Music Awards (FVMA).

The awards, presented by CIVL Radio, will be presented in 15 categories on Dec. 19 at The Stage in Mission, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Submissions are accepted until Dec. 7.

Among the prizes to be awarded are a professional music-video production, a main stage performance at Jam in Jubilee, and a performance at the Mission Folk Music Festival.

Winners in each category also receive a $250 cash prize.

Artists who apply for a 2018 award will also be eligible for inclusion on a compilation record of artists from across the first three years of the FVMA.

By next year, CIVL will have funded four separate vinyl pressings – 800 total units – as part of the FVMA, including Shadow Steps, the record released last month on behalf of 2017 FVMA nominees Stephen Carl O’Shea and The Sylvia Platters.

For the second year in a row, hosting and coordinating duties for the gala fall to Harry Doupe, award show veteran comedian and writer.

Contact fvma@civl.ca for more information, including sponsorship details, or to participate in the event planning for the Dec. 19th gala.

Visit civl.ca/fvma to enter a submission or to purchase tickets.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s CIVL Radio releases Shadow Steps album