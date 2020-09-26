Submissions accepted for Anonymous Art Show

The Abbotsford Arts Council’s Anonymous Art Show is normally held in person, but this year the exhibit will be held online. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Abbotsford Arts Council is now accepting applications for its sixth annual Anonymous Art Show fundraiser.

The show runs as a digital exhibition from Nov. 1 to 30 at abbotsfordartscouncil.com, and artists can apply until Oct. 10.

The show enables the community to support emerging artists and gives the buyer an opportunity to take home an artist’s original work at an affordable price.

The Anonymous Art Show features art that is submitted anonymously by members of the community of all ages and skill levels to be featured and sold in a lightly juried exhibition.

Each piece displayed in the show is on a 12″ x 12″ x 1.5″ canvas and is sold for $100. Half the proceeds go to the artist, and the other half stays with the Abbotsford Arts Council.

When a piece is purchased, the work will be marked as sold and the artist’s name revealed. The Abbotsford Arts Council will announce each participating artist on Instagram @abbotsfordartscouncil as their work is sold.

The proceeds help fund programs such as free community events, exhibition space, arts initiatives and more.

Artists may submit their application online at abbotsfordartscouncil.com until Oct. 10, and the completed works must be delivered to the Kariton Art Gallery (2387 Ware St.) on Oct. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. or by pre-arranged appointment.

The House of Fine Art (2485 West Railway St.) will include a $5 coupon (to be used toward a future purchase) with the purchase of the required pre-stretched canvas.

Visit the arts council’s website or email gallerycoordinator@abbotsfordartscouncil.com for more information.

Abbotsford News