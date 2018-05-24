Studio tour preview show on Denman

One of the first things that a newcomer to Denman Island becomes aware of is that there are numerous persons living here for whom the making of art, in its varied forms, is a passion; encouraged, influenced and practiced within our majestic rainforest and coastal environment.

The first show of the season of the Summer Art Gallery is a unique opportunity to view an array of works of many of Denman’s finest artists, in a single location.

Curated by Pelka Wiltshire of Torn Edges Studio, this show is a preview of the popular annual Studio Tour which is scheduled for August 18 to 19 this summer.

But rather than waiting for August, this springtime opening show affords residents and visitors to Denman alike, the opportunity to view a sample collection in the art gallery, located at the top of the ferry hill, just a short walk from the “downtown” Denman area.

Approximately 14 Denman Islands artists, including potters, woodworkers, metal artists, mixed media artists and painters will show new works in the season opener for the gallery.

The participation of well- known Denman artists such as Gordon Hutchens, Leslie Dunsmore, Bentley Le Baron, Dante Ambrel and Tashi Draper, and island newcomer Shannon Ford guarantees that this show will attract knowledgeable gallery viewers and purchasers.

Other local artists such as Shirley Phillips, Richard Menard, David Scruton, Brian Hoyano, Mary Hicks, Pelka Wiltshire, Jean Cockburn, Inne Uitto, Mary Hicks and

Angelika Saunders promise gallery visitors a diverse display of works, something for every art lovers tastes. It would be hard to imagine a more visually stimulating array of art in a single space than the season opener, Connections.

Gallery hours weekdays and Saturdays 11 to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 3:45 p.m.