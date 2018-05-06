Students with Wild Drama set up the set for “Seussical”

Wild Drama students set up the set for "Seussical," a musical extravaganza based on the stories and characters of Dr. Seuss. Runs Thursday, May 10, through Sunday, May 13, at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook. Showtimes are 7:30 pm, except for Sunday, May 13, which is a 2:30 pm matinee.

Students with Wild Drama set up the set for "Seussical"

 

