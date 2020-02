Portals gallery is located in the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan.

Chiara Lea, 17, of Brentwood College steps onto the soap box to dissent. (Sharon Jackson photo)

Saturday, Jan. 25 was “Soap Box Saturday” at the Cowichan Valley Arts Council’s Portals gallery.

The present show is called “Dissent,” which runs until Feb. 4. Seven students from Brentwood College took turns to stand on a soap box and dissent about a wide range of topics, from fish farming to mental health.

Here, Chiara Lea, 17, is speaking on gender bias in chronic pain treatment.

