String-performance group from Nashville performs with Abbotsford Youth Orchestra

Music City Strings featured at concert on June 5 at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium

Music City Strings performs on June 5 with the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra.

Music City Strings from Nashville, Tennessee presents a concert on Wednesday, June 5 with the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way.

Music City Strings is one of the top educational string-performance ensembles in North America.

The group brings with it incredible talent, energetic movement, and fun attitudes, coupled with a fresh take on classical, fiddle, country and a wide range of other musical genres.

Music City Strings keeps busy with a regular schedule of rehearsals, performances and touring.

In 2005, Dana Meyer established a violin studio in Franklin, Tennessee. Her dream was to create a program that would provide children the means to become confident, sensitive and beautiful artists.

Music City Strings is an outgrowth of this program and has enjoyed many successes at the local, national, and international level, including winning several competitions.

The group has toured Europe, China and the U.S., and has attracted the attention of the music industry in Nashville.

Music City Strings has performed more than 30 concerts with Grammy Award-winning artists Vince Gill, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith.

The group was the headliner for the Barrage Next Generation Tours in Wisconsin, Florida, and Arkansas.

They have also performed on the TOKENS Show at the Ryman, at the University of Louisville Suzuki String Institute, the Hope Foundation with Steven Curtis Chapman, DayStar Ministries, and Music City Roots.

Selections for the Abbotsford concert will include Toss the Bach, Tico Tico, Celtic Cannon, The Temperance Reel, Irish Washerwoman and Money from a Stranger.

Admission is by donation to support the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra tour to Scotland in 2020. Register for a free ticket at eventbrite.ca or, for more information, see calvindyck.com.