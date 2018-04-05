Strawberry Tea on Saturday

Community
• Saturday, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-3 p.m. Strawberry Tea & Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., entry by donation includes door prize. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.
• Wednesday, Vegan Cooking Classes, 5:45 p.m. start April 11, April 18, and April 25. To reserve a seat, $45, call 250.368.3384.
Music
• Thursday, Trail Legion, 7:30 p.m. Garth Brooks and the Voices of Legends. Tribute artist Steve Hillis is Canada’s Garth Brooks.
Film
• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. showing Us and Them. Admission, non-perishable food item or donation toward local food bank. Film highlights the struggle of homelessness, sponsored by East End Services.