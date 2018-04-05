Strawberry Tea on Saturday

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of April 6 to April 11

Community

• Saturday, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-3 p.m. Strawberry Tea & Bake Sale. Doors open 1 p.m., entry by donation includes door prize. All welcome for a fun afternoon. Located 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale.

• Wednesday, Vegan Cooking Classes, 5:45 p.m. start April 11, April 18, and April 25. To reserve a seat, $45, call Val at 250.368.3384.

Music

• Thursday, Trail Legion, 7:30 p.m. Garth Brooks and the Voices of Legends. Tribute artist Steve Hillis is Canada’s Garth Brooks. Show includes a dedicated Garth set and quick changes with Elvis, Neil Diamond, CCR, Johnny Cash, Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and more. Lots of fun and great memories.

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. showing Us and Them. Admission, non-perishable food item or donation toward local food bank. Film highlights the struggle of homelessness, sponsored by East End Services.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing Never Steady, Never Still. A mother struggles to take control of her life in the face of advanced Parkinson’s disease, while her son battles his sexual and emotional identity amongst the violence of Alberta’s oil field work camps.

Upcoming

• April 12, Trail Salvation Army Church, 10 a.m. The Area Right to Life Society AGM will be held. All welcome to attend. Located at 2030 Second Ave.

• April 14, Trail Legion, 1-3 p.m. Ladies Auxiliary Branch 11 hosting Spring Tea. Door prizes, bake table. Admission $3.50.

• April 15, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing The Death of Stalin. Blackest of comedies, which follows the scramble for power after Stalin’s death in early 1953 Moscow.