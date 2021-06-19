Storytime in the Park returns this summer

The Great Gordini puts on a magic show for an avid audience during the first Storytime in the Park in this 2019 photo. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)

Like a storybook hero making their triumphant return home, a popular summer reading event is on its way back to Agassiz-Harrison.

Storytime in the Park, a family-centered literacy program that’s been running in Agassiz-Harrison for more than 10 years, is set to return this July and August.

Every Wednesday through July and August at Storytime in the Park, each family will get a new book, snack and entertainment. A guest speaker will read the book they all receive, and this would be followed by making a craft or a performance from guest entertainers. Past events brought between 150 to 300 people per week.

RELATED: Sunshine and smiles for Storytime in the Park

This year’s program will be drive-thru while retaining “all the best features of the past years,” said a statement from Storytime in the Park.

The event dates are July 7, 14 21 and 28 and Aug. 4, 11 and 18 at the District of Kent Community Recreation and Cultural Centre. Registration will open a week before each event, the first registration taking place on June 30. Each registered guest will get a link to a Zoom event where a guest reader will read the book of choice and there will be a demonstration of the day’s craft or activity.

New this summer is The Story Walk. A single book has been deconstructed, laminated and placed in spots along an outdoor path – one each in Agassiz, Harrison Hot Springs and Seabird Island. Families are encouraged to find the pages and read the story at their own pace.

RELATED: Storytime in the Park makes its virtual return in May

In place of the annual Child Development Fair, on Aug. 11, families will receive a swag bag full of resources as well as the weekly book, snack and craft bag.

Storytime in the Park has its roots in Hope, which then grew into similar programs in Harrison Hot Springs and Seabird Island. The program is funded through the government on multiple levels as well as local organizations like the Fraser Valley Regional Library and the Agassiz-Harrison Community Services Society.

@adamEditor18 adam.louis@ ahobserver.com Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer