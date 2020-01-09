Still tickets available for Comox Valley Art Gallery screening of Ask Dr. Ruth

There are only a handful of tickets left for the acclaimed documentary Ask Doctor Ruth, the first film of the Comox Valley Art Gallery’s 2020 winter film series.
The film follows the incredible life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became the world’s most famous sex therapist. With her diminutive frame, thick German accent, and uninhibited approach to sex therapy and education, Dr. Ruth transformed the conversation around sexuality.
The film screens Sunday, Jan. 12, and Wednesday, Jan. 15, 5 p.m., at Landmark Cinemas, 2665 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay.
Tickets may be available at the door, but seating is only assured if you purchase your ticket in advance. You can purchase tickets in person at the Comox Valley Art Gallery from Tuesday to Saturday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 250-338-6211 ext. 1
Individual tickets cost $15, or $14 for CVAG members.