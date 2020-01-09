Still tickets available for Comox Valley Art Gallery screening of Ask Dr. Ruth

Being shown Sunday, Jan. 12 and Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Landmark Cinemas in Courtenay

The documentary “Ask Dr. Ruth” comes to Courtenay for two screenings, Jan. 12 and 15. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

There are only a handful of tickets left for the acclaimed documentary Ask Doctor Ruth, the first film of the Comox Valley Art Gallery’s 2020 winter film series.

The film follows the incredible life of Dr. Ruth Westheimer, a Holocaust survivor who became the world’s most famous sex therapist. With her diminutive frame, thick German accent, and uninhibited approach to sex therapy and education, Dr. Ruth transformed the conversation around sexuality.

As she approaches her 90th birthday and shows no signs of slowing down, Dr. Ruth revisits her painful past and unlikely path to a career at the forefront of the sexual revolution.

The film screens Sunday, Jan. 12, and Wednesday, Jan. 15, 5 p.m., at Landmark Cinemas, 2665 Cliffe Ave. in Courtenay.

Tickets may be available at the door, but seating is only assured if you purchase your ticket in advance. You can purchase tickets in person at the Comox Valley Art Gallery from Tuesday to Saturday between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 250-338-6211 ext. 1

The CVAG film series is a presentation of films selected from the Toronto International Film Festival. The series runs twice a year, from January to April and from September to December. Proceeds support programming at the Comox Valley Art Gallery.

Individual tickets cost $15, or $14 for CVAG members. Passes for every film in the series cost $135, or $126 for CVAG members.

Series passes for the Sunday screenings are sold out, but there are a handful of series passes still available for the Wednesday screenings.

The next film in the 2020 series will be Official Secrets, which will screen on Sunday, Jan. 19, and Wednesday, Jan. 22.