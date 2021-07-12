Still Standing crew and host Harris seen around Chemainus Monday

Footage being compiled for the popular program to be broadcast in January 2022

Jonny Harris, host of the CBC-TV series Still Standing that’s filming in Chemainus, hanging out in downtown Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Personnel from the hit CBC-TV series Still Standing have arrived for the filming of a segment on Chemainus, including host Jonny Harris.

Three interviews were conducted around Chemainus Monday. Film crews were seen outside the Chemainus Theatre in the morning and later at the government wharf near the Thetis-Penelakut Island ferry terminal. A drone was launched there to capture some aerial footage of the area.

All COVID protocols are being strictly followed by crew members working on the show, even during all outdoor work.

They’ll be seen around town for another two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, before shooting wraps up on Thursday with the presentation of the live show that would normally be a packed community event, but remains a closed set.

Film crews were in Hope July 5-9 before arriving in Chemainus Sunday to prepare for this week’s filming.

The character of Chemainus will be explored in the program, with its evolution from a mill town to tourist destination from the world-famous murals and featuring the diversity of the people.

Once production of the program is completed, it will be broadcast on CBC in January of 2022.

Ladysmith Chronicle

Jonny Harris strolling up from the Chemainus wharf Monday while in town for filming of the CBC-TV series, Still Standing. (Photo by Chris Armstrong)

Jonny Harris and Still Standing film crew outside the Chemainus Theatre Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)