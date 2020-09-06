Still Running Online concert series releases final video

'Uprooted' is a mix of multiple genres and walks of life

The final video of the Still Running Online concert series is live.

“Uprooted” is a 28-minute concert that features three acts “that share little int he way of their musicality and tradition but exemplify passion and pure talent,” according to a recent announcement from the Harrison Festival Society. “We named this video ‘Uprooted’ to acknowledge the state and feel of the entire performance industry right now.”

“Uprooted” features Emmanuelle and Pastelle LeBlanc of Vishtèn, Steve Dawson and Fats Kaplin and Blick Bassy.

Emmanuelle and Pastelle LeBlanc blends traditional French songs, Celtic and Acadian music with modern rock and indie-folk, hailed as both traditional and cutting edge at the same time.

Steve Dawson has been a fixture in the Canadian music scene for 20 years,mastering the pedal steel, slide and acoustic guitars. He has produced or played on more than 80 albums since 2000, earning seven JUNO Awards. He’s hailed as one of the hardest-working Canadian musicians ever. His work spans a number of genres from jazz to blues, rock and beyond.

Fats Kaplin hails from New York City. Though mostly known for his fiddle work, Kaplin plays a number of other instruments, including the accordion, banjo, the oud, steel guitar and Turkish cümbüs.

Blick Bassy got his start in Cameroon with the multi-lingual band Macase before relocating to France in 2005. His work has influences from his childhood in Africa, Parisian style jazz, swing and deep south blues, melding into a genre-defying blend.

Thus far, in lieu of the legendary Harrison Festival of the Arts, the Harrison Festival Society has hosted four live events since July. All events had COVID-19 measures in place. The first event, a Bentall Taylor Ulrich concert at Holberg Farms, is now available on YouTube for viewing.

Other live events featured a social-distanced concert by Will’s Jams, Indigenous drum making featuring Darren Charlie and Jill Barber performing at Holberg Farms.

The Harrison Festival Society teased even more future vents ahead, including a now-sold-out concert featuring Alex Cuba, one of the most celebrated Latin artists in Canada.

