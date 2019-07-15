‘Stevedore Stomp’ concert planned at Surrey farm has been cancelled

A “tribute music” concert planned at a Surrey farm this month has been cancelled by organizers of the event.

The Stevedore Stomp was to be held July 27 at Chris Jeklin’s rural property on Colebrook Road, in partnership with Cloverdale Concerts.

The event promoter announced the cancellation on Monday (July 15), four days after a story about the concert venue was published on the Now-Leader website and others in the Black Press Media chain.

“Popularity can be a double-edged sword in the world of rock and roll,” says a post on Cloverdale Concerts’ Facebook event page. “When we announced this Five Acre Shaker, many people responded and we sold a lot of tickets. So many in fact, that the event is now deemed a festival and requires infrastructure costs and municipal fees that are impossible for us to meet.”

Event organizers say refunds will be given.

“We at Cloverdale Concerts are very, very sorry that this has happened to you – the bands, the fans and all the technical and support staff. Our job here is to make shows accessible to people south of the Fraser River, and we will take this experience and use it to plan more and better shows for this market.”

Jeklin’s property includes a renovated barn that features a large, multi-level stage that boasts more lights than a typical nightclub. The studio is home to The Longriders, a long-established Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band that features Jeklin on drums.

Tickets to the Stevedore Stomp were priced at $40, a fee that included camping and performances by The Longriders and five other bands.

“Stevedore” is another word for longshoreman, or dock worker, and the Stomp has been held on the property a couple times before. This year, in partnership with Cloverdale Concerts, the event was opened to the public – “but it’s still done with the longshoremen,” Jeklin told the Now-Leader on July 10.

Attendance was to be capped “at around 400 people,” said David Geertz, who runs Cloverdale Concerts.

“That’s a good number, because any more, you can just get a whole set of problems,” Jeklin said on July 10. “This is for our friends and people who have respect for each other. And we’ll open it up for camping there by the lake, just a good time, but we don’t want the idiots.

“The neighbours, they’ve never complained in 19 years. We’ve never had a problem and we’re not starting now.”

