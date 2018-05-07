Step back in time this May long weekend in Osoyoos

Jouster JF Drapeau of Quebec demonstrated his fire-eating talents for spectators at the Osoyoos Medieval Faire Saturday.

This May long weekend get a taste of the Middle Ages.

Children and families are invited to a free barn tour of joust horses on May 18 at 10 a.m. as a prelude annual Osoyoos Medieval Faire, thanks to the Desert Park Exhibition Society.

Organizer for the event, Bobbie Fischer, says they are hoping the tour will make the experience more enjoyable for children when the come to the Faire on the long weekend.

“We have expanded the vendor village and added more entertainment for the weekend. Audiences will see jousting knights in full metal armour and watch mounted competitions in old world games of skill,” she said. “Village vendors include food, artisans, and a variety of buskers including stilt walking juggler, fire breathers and sword fighting.”

During the Faire, event goers can experience craft beers by The Cannery Brewery, wines by Adega on 49th Winery and live music from Rob’n’Walker and Route 33 bands.

According to Fischer, new this year will be a separately ticketed event for adults Friday evening from 6 to 9 p.m. where Medieval Madness pub will serve craft beers by the Cannery Brewery in the Great Hall at 3800 Golf Course Drive.

“This is one event you won’t want to miss this summer,” said event organizer Bobbie Fischer. “It’s an event packed with history and entertainment for all ages.”

