Stemete7uw’I Friendship Centre holding painting fundraiser

Christine Hadden painting at one of Bobbie Crane's workshops at the Parkside Gallery on April 14.

Bobbie Crane, a painter active throughout the Cariboo region, will be doing a painting workshop at the Stemete7uw’I Friendship Centre as a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on April 21.

“It’s going to be just great for the First Nations to come out and it’s not just strictly First Nations that who are going to be enjoying this workshop. There are members of the 100 Mile community who will be there,” said Crane.

The theme will be New Beginnings.

“A lot of the students that will be coming have never picked up a paintbrush before so they will be learning the beginnings of working with acrylic paints, brush controls, wet on wet applications and a little bit of design,” said Crane. “I keep it fairly simple for new painters, especially if they have never picked up a brush before. It’s really hard to get into a bunch of technical stuff.”

The design is a landscape with fresh spring colours, birch trees and daisies.

Registration costs $45 and all proceeds go to the friendship centre to support its operation and keep the doors open. A moose stew and bannock bread lunch will also be provided, courtesy of the centre.

“It’s going to be a local moose meat and bannock, so that’s going to be a real treat for everyone. We really look forward to this,” said Rob Diether, co-ordinator at the friendship centre.

The idea of having Crane over for a workshop came from Kalika Moody, a director at the centre.

“[Moody] had actually been to one of Bobbie’s workshops and had done a beautiful painting and she was very impressed with the work Bobbie does. So she approached Bobbie to see if Bobbie would be willing to put on a fundraising raising for us,” said Diether.

Spots for the workshop are still open and interested people can reach out to Crane at 250-396-7721 or b_crane@bcwireless.com. The Stemete7uw’I Friendship Centre can also be contacted at 250-945-5259.

Crane also has two workshops happening on May 5 and 12 at the Parkside Gallery, where students will learn how to paint a grizzly bear.

