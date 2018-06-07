Status fashion show supports NOYFSS

Status Night Club has joined forces with the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) to raise funds for North Okanagan Families.
Status presents Fashion Status, a fashion show at the club June 9 at 7 p.m. All proceeds go towards NOYFSS.
“We are seeking support from the community and businesses of Vernon in the way of donations and participation in the fashion show,” said Saverio Loria, owner and organizer.
To participate or donate, contact Lisa Boesel, show producer and organizer, at lisaebmc@gmail.com, 250-308-4195 or Loria at savvyloria@gmail.com, 778-728-3746.
