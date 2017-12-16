Start the New Year on an artistic note with Chilliwack Community Arts Council classes

Designed with all ages in mind, the Council's classes will help you discover your inner artist

With the New Year approaching, there’s no better time than the present to enroll in the Chilliwack Community Arts Council’s upcoming array of art classes for all ages. Held throughout January to March, the classes will be at the Art Room, and will offer something in almost every medium.

Back by popular demand, the Kids Can Cook series has returned with Brooke Riel teaching Chilliwack’s youngest chefs the culinary arts. More seasoned hands will have the choice to enroll in either the Get Saucy cooking series for adults and teens, hosted by Red Seal chefs Edwin Guiaya and Elizabeth Grimaldi, or joining Sidrah and Nasrin Ahmad as they offer a healthy take on the popular South Asian dish, Palak Paneer.

For those looking for something a bit lighter, the Council has its Corks and Canvas, and Beer and Brushes classes, complete with sumptuous libations to suit all tastes. And for the tacitly-inclined, there’s also the Beginner Glass Fusing: Pendants, Shell Necklace and Beaded Bracelets, and Shoebox Loom Bracelets classes for tacitly-inclined fashionistas.

With classes available in so many different artistic outlets, the Chilliwack Community Arts Council is set to kick off the New Year by inspiring creativity in local artists, crafters, and cultural enthusiasts of all ages. For more information on additional classes, descriptions, or student registration forms, visit chilliwackartscouncil.com, call 604-769-ARTS (2787), or visit the Art Room at 20-5725 Vedder Rd.

