Start off your holiday season with Penticton’s DPA at the 2019 Tree Light Up Festival

The event takes place on the city's Main Street from block 200 to 400 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Penticton residents are invited to the Downtown Penticton Association’s annual Tree Light Up Festival on Nov. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. Take in the all-ages activities and enjoy some late night shopping on Penticton’s Main Street from Block 200 to 400. (Photo from Unsplash)

The Downtown Penticton Association (DPA) is kicking off this year’s holiday season tomorrow with the annual Tree Light Up Festival.

From 5 to 7:30 p.m., visit Penticton’s Main Street from block 200 to 300 to participate in the all-ages activities and do some late night shopping during the Downtown Open House from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be a Santa letter writing station, ornament decorating, a bouncy castle and inflatable obstacle course, games like bean bag toss and giant Jenga, a holiday photo booth and more! Businesses in the downtown core will be offering extended shopping hours and in-store specials so you can knock off your holiday shopping.

At 7:15 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus will join attendees in Nanaimo Square on Main Street for the official tree lighting ceremony.

Drivers are advised that road closures and parking restrictions will be in effect from 3 to 9 p.m. that day on Main Street from the 200 block to the 300 block.

For more information about the Tree Light Up Festival and Downtown Open House, visit the DPA’s website at www.downtownpenticton.org.

