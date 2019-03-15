St. Patrick’s Day events in the South Cariboo

St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner and a few locations around the South Cariboo are looking to celebrate with a Guinness, a tin whistle and a bodhran (hopefully).

Okay, more likely it will be green beer and everyone misspelling Paddy’s good old name as Patty.

Lone Butte

The Lone Butte Community Hall will be hosting a St. Paddy’s Day dance on March 16.

“We had a few people asking when we were going to have a dance, so we decided we’d pick a celebration date and organize a dance and St. Patrick’s was the next holiday coming up,” says Mary Carter, one of the organizers.

The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and will go on until midnight. The event is adults only and tickets can be purchased at Exeter Sporting Goods, Donex and the Lone Butte Store for $15.

There will also be a 50/50 draw and a midnight snack to help those who may have a little too much green beer a little respite to sober up.

The Lone Butte Fire Department will also be providing a Safe Ride Home program.

Dutch Courage, a brother duo who live in the area, will be providing music.

“We’re hoping it does okay. We’re trying to raise some money to put some kids programming at the hall,” said Carter.

100 Mile House

The Royal Canadian Legion will also be celebrating the patron saint of Ireland on March 16 with a dinner and dance.

The dinner is a BBQ steak dinner and will be at 6:30 p.m.

Unlike the Lone Butte event, entertainment will be provided by DJs.

Tickets are available at the Legion with two options – $25 for dinner and the dance or $10 just to dance.

The dance starts at 8 p.m. and also goes on until midnight.

Forest Grove

The Forest Grove Royal Legion will be having a party of their own, with local band Class Mates playing Irish music for dancing from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

“It’s a little bit still in the works,” said Wendy Clark, the branch’s president and events coordinator. “I’m sure we will figure out something to do. We’ll probably do some spot dances. “

She also added the chef has decided to do a roast beef dinner, but there isn’t a price yet. However, the Legion will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. for anybody looking for some food.

Kids under 19 are also welcome to join the fun but will be asked to leave at 10 p.m.

“We always try to make it a family fun night, a night that family can get out together and have a good time until they have to get the wee ones home,” said Clark.

The Legion asks for a $10 donation request at the door.