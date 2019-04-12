St. Joseph’s church displays replica of a mysterious artifact

The church is hosting "The Shroud of Turin" exhibition until Monday, April 15.

The Man of the Shroud replica exhibit is on display now at St. Joseph’s. Miranda Fatur Langley Advance Times

The Man of the Shroud exhibition is on display at Langley’s St. Joseph’s Catholic Church until Monday, April 15.

The exhibit shows a replica of the mysterious “Shroud of Turin” burial cloth – which some people believe to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ.

Guest speaker Cheryl White Ph.D, a professor of history and Shroud scholar at the Louisiana State University will be giving presentations.

“It’s a 14.5-feet strip of linen cloth, that’s subjected to scientific scrutiny more than any other object in history, and scientists don’t fully understand how the image was made,” explained White.

White added the linen cloth has an image of a man who was crucified, and wore a cap of thorns.

“There’s only one person in history who fits that description,” she added.

The original Shroud of Turin is located in Turin, Italy. White explained the original Shroud is only on display to the public once every ten years.

Guests are invited to St. Joseph’s to check out the replica, read more about the history, and enjoy a variety of other recreated artifacts.

“It’s the most mysterious object on earth. Science cannot explain or replicate how this image was made. It’s not just for people of faith, not just a religious object. Any academic discipline should be interested in it. It’s so compelling,” she added.

“People are usually pretty blown away by it. It’s hard not to be pulled into the mystery of it.”

Viewing hours are now until Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., and again on Monday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Shroud presentations by White will take place on April 12, 13, 14, at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and again on Monday, April 15 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

St. Joseph’s is located at 20676 Fraser Highway, and admission to the exhibit is free, but donations are welcome.

For more information on the exhibit, visit www.manoftheshroud.org.