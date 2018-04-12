Spring tea in Trail, coffee house in Rossland

Looking for something to do in Trail and Greater Area this weekend? (Photo by Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash)

Community

• Saturday, Trail Legion, 1-3 p.m. Ladies Auxiliary Branch 11 hosting Spring Tea. Door prizes, bake table. Admission $3

Film

• Saturday, Royal Theatre 9:30 a.m. Met Opera presents Verdi’s Luisa Miller. In a small, 19th-century English village, Luisa, daughter of an old soldier, is in love with a young man she knows as Carlo, but who is actually Rodolfo, the son of the local lord, Count Walter.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema showing A Fantastic Woman. In Santiago, Marina, a transgender woman works as a waitress and moonlights as a nightclub singer.

Music

• Sunday, Bailey Theatre, 2 p.m. Teck Family Series presents Mr Fish. Circus skills, magic and ingredients found in everyday life to explain the scientific principles that build our world.

• Sunday, Rossland Legion, 7 p.m. for Joe Hill Coffee House. Performers include Marti Daniel, Peter Pii, Cloe Fike, Keith Robine, The Foggy Goggle Boys, Rossland Glee Club. Admission $3, kids and students free.

What is Joe Hill Coffee House anyway? Ever since coffee became popular, coffee shops (originally “coffee houses”) were good places to hold informal local gatherings to share music. Ten years ago, Rossland performers, led by our own Michael Gifford, decided to create a monthly coffee house-style venue, and it’s been a Rossland tradition ever since. We named it after Joe Hill, a famous union organizer and musician with a historic Rossland connection: He helped the Rossland Miners in their fight for the eight hour day, and he used his songwriting and singing skills to promote the workers’ cause. Therefore: Joe Hill Coffee House. Last year we moved from the Rossland Miners’ Union Hall to the Rossland Legion, 2081 Washington Street, but we’ve kept our traditional coffee house format – coffee, tea, goodies, family-friendly (no bar), good sound, nice seats, nice atmosphere. Joe Hill Coffee House is always looking for new performers – young and old, beginners or polished. All welcome; no auditions. It’s where you can relax and perform for the best audience anywhere. For more information contact Les Carter at les@rosslandrange.org, 250-362-5677.

Gallery

• Visac showing Silk & Steel from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday. Features fibre works by Karen Thatcher and sculpture by Andrew Raney. Runs until April 20.

Upcoming

• April 21, KP Hall Trail, 6-8 p.m. Mystic Dreams Belly Dance is having a show. Local dancers, performing various belly dance genres, will be joined by guest dancers from Kelowna, Slocan, Nelson and Cranbrook. Light refreshments included. For info, contact Lisa Keech lkeech@shaw.ca or 250.521.0120.

• April 22, Royal Theatre, 11 a.m. Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella. Thrilling and evocative love story set in London during the Second World War. The internationally acclaimed choreographer’s interpretation of the classic fairy tale has, at its heart, a true war-time romance.

• April 27, Riverfront Centre, 2 p.m. Trail & District Public Library hosts local writer, speaker, and researcher, Eileen Delehanty Pearkes. She will present “The Many Gifts of the Columbia River” to talk about the treaty and the cultural value of the Columbia, in particular the free-running stretch Trail sits beside.

• May 5, Trail United Church, noon until 3 p.m. Cancer Survivor Tea. Jenny Murray hosts a tea is to celebrate cancer survivors. Smiles and hugs along with the tea.