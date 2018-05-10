Spring has Sprung: It’s the Season For Seuss

Wild Drama is talking about Seuss — and singing about Seuss, in “Seussical,” a musical theatre extravaganza based on the works of the good doctor. Opens tonight, Thursday, May 10, and runs through Sunday, May 13, at the Key City Theatre in Cranbrook (showtimes 7:30 p.m., except for a 2:30 pm Sunday matinee). Features Will Thompson, Jordyn Walker, Hudson Gross, Georgia Hamilton, Madeline Hill, Ibai Alonso Fernandez, Adam Ogilvie-Burke, Lauryn Tracey, Suzanne Coulter, and many more. Directed by Mary Hamilton, vocal direction by Caitlyn Matwey, Orchestra direction by Stephanie Tischauer, Choreography by Anna Ruoss, set deisgned by Donna Yuill. Photos by Barry Coulter