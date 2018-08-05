Spots available for Vernon Performing Arts Centre bursary

Bursaries from the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society are still up for grabs.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society is reminding students to apply to the Society’s annual Bursary Program for 2018.

“Students from Vernon, Coldstream or Electoral Areas B or C who are entering into, or returning to full-time studies at a university, college, or technical school majoring in an accredited performing arts or performing arts management program and those students registered in a recognized apprenticeship program in the performing arts are invited to apply,” said Keyanna Burgher, audience development officer.

Bursary applications must be received at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre’s Administration Office by 5 p.m., Monday, Sept. 17.

Announcement of the 2018 Bursary recipient(s) will be made Sunday, Sept. 30 as part of the Society’s 17th Annual Birthday Bash show, Cirque Eloize’s Saloon at the Performing Arts Centre.

“Each year, the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society makes available bursaries to promote and assist area students in their pursuit of careers in the Performing Arts,” Burgher said. “Bursaries are made possible by the generosity of Performing Arts Centre patrons from tips and gratuities collected at the coat check, bar and concession. The Society also accepts donations specifically made for its Bursary Program.”

The Society’s Board of Directors annually sets the number and amounts of bursary awards and receives recommended selections from its Bursary Program Committee to determine recipients.

The Bursary Program is a key part of the Society’s developing Youth Engagement Strategy, which also promotes summer student employment opportunities, youth volunteers, student ‘community hours’ experience and other youth outreach activities over the year.

For more information and to apply for a bursary, visit the Society online at www.vdpac.ca/aboutthesociety/bursaryprogram.

Inquiries about the Bursary Program should be directed to Jim Harding, Executive Director at theatre@ticketseller.ca or by phone at 250-542-9355.

