Spend Family Day with the Vancouver Giants

Dana Matheson has held a Family Day event in Langley for the past six years. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dana Matheson, owner of Langley business C&D Logistics, has hosted a Family Day event for six years, but he said the one this year is a little different that the rest.

On Monday, Feb. 17, families are invited to head down to the Langley Events Centre for a WHL game with the Vancouver Giants facing off against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

“It’s a celebration really wrapped in one this year,” Matheson explained. “A lot has happened, and we’ve partnered with the Vancouver Giants for the Family Day event.”

Matheson said after people purchase their ticket, balloon animals, bouncy castles, giveaways, and even the fire department will be on site to amplify the family fun.

“There’s lots happening for families, and after the game, there’s a family skate with the Giants,” Matheson added, encouraging people to bring their ice skates.

Funds raised for the event go to the Township of Langley Fire Department.

The puck drops at 2 p.m. with the Family Day event running from 1 to 4 p.m.

“It’s more than just hockey, it’s an opportunity to have a good time, support a local team, and give back as your bring the family out,” Matheson said.

