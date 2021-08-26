Spallumcheen theatre delivers triple crown of films for outdoor festival

Experience the magic of cinema under the stars at Spallumcheen’s Caravan Farm Theatre’s second annual Outdoor Film Festival Sept. 3-5. The festival opens with the premiere of The Originals Sept. 3, followed by The Grey Fox Sept. 4 and Black Orpheus Sept. 5. (Caravan Farm Theatre photo)

An evening under the stars with a glass of Okanagan wine or Shuswap beer, a bag of hot buttered popcorn, and a 10-foot silver screen — that’s how Caravan Farm Theatre does a film festival.

Back by popular demand, the second annual Outdoor Film Festival and Indigenous Short Film Showcase puts three extraordinary films under the Caravan spotlight this coming long weekend with screenings Sept. 3, 4 and 5.

Launching the festival is the premiere of celebrated Vancouver playwright Niall McNeil’s new documentary The Originals, filmed on location at Caravan Farm Theatre in 2021.

“Niall has a remarkable perspective on art, art-making, and the artistic community,” says theatre artistic director Estelle Shook of the longtime Caravan alumni and celebrated Vancouver playwright. “He is an important voice in Canadian theatre, and with this documentary, offers a unique glimpse into a very unique Canadian theatre company.”

The Originals premiere will see a star-studded, red carpet evening and will feature speeches and local bubbly.

The Canadian classic The Grey Fox will be the centrepiece of the festival. Phillip Borsos’ The Grey Fox is the story of Bill Miner, the gentleman bandit who made for Canada after his release from an American prison. A train robber, Miner coined the iconic term “Hands up!” Richard Farnsworth portrays Miner in this essential piece of Canadian cinema featuring Caravan alumnus David Peterson.

“This film is dear to our hearts,” Shook said. “It’s a stunningly beautiful retelling of some local history, and features one of our celebrated actors, David Peterson, who starred in many a Caravan show before his passing in 2018.”

Rounding out the festival is the international classic Black Orpheus.

“We wanted to end our festival with something extraordinary for the whole family, and this film has magic, mystery, myth, and beauty,” said Shook. “It is filled with music and is a profound meditation on love. After this crazy summer, we invite you to come and be transported.”

Take the classic Greek tale of Orpheus and Eurydice, move it to 20th century Brazil, and you have Black Orpheus. The 1959 film by Marcel Camus is set in a Rio de Janeiro favela during the madness of Carnaval.

Celebrated Indigenous short films, hand-picked by the showcase jury, precede each feature film.

Patrons are invited to arrive when the gates open at 6 p.m. to experience the beautiful 80-acre property near Armstrong. Plan an immersive audio experience in the Audio Land Walks – a new theatrical format that takes visitors on a storytelling journey through the fields and forests of the unceded traditional territories of the Secwepemc and Syilx Okanagan First Nations.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit caravanfarmtheatre.com. Gates open at 6 p.m. with films starting at 8 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets.

