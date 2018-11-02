South Wales singer visiting Langley next week

A number of happenings coming up around town in Langley.

After releasing his new album, Weight Falls, and touring it around the world with his band, South Wales singer Kim Churchill is making a stop in Fort Langley next week.

Armed with his acoustic guitar, Churchill has been playing a number of intimate venues in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and now B.C., with his Raw Films tour.

“I just want to write music to entertain and to move people and to be the soundtrack to their lives,” Churchill said.

“I want to become a figure in the world that helps people see that it’s all okay, and the world is what it is – the best and worst parts of it.”

Coming directly from a show in Penticton on Friday and Vernon on Sunday, 26-year-old Churchill will be performing at the Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley on Monday, Nov. 5.

“This is his only Lower Mainland stop on this tour, so get your tickets early to avoid disappointment,” said show promoter Rob Warwick of Rock•It Boy Entertainment.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at www.ticketmaster.ca, or by phone at 1-855-955-5000.

Seniors perform

The Vaudevillians, a 16-year-old entertainment troupe featuring a few of Langley seniors, performs this weekend at the Surrey Arts Centre.

Their show, As Time Goes By, debuts Nov. 3 and 4, and according to Pat Trimble the money raised goes to the Vaudevillians’ Douglas College bursary.

“Most retirees look forward to travelling, relaxing and living a life of leisure. Then there are others who want to truly live their lives, fulfill their dreams and help others,” Trimble said.

They have performed annually every November since 2004 at the Surrey Arts Centre to raise money in support of students at Douglas, she elaborated.

In that time they have provided financial assistance to 50+ students from a perpetual bursary they established. This bursary fund is in excess of $115,000 today.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for a group, ages 63 to 86 years young,” she said.

The Vaudevillian’s leader, Dan Minor, who is the artistic director, musical director, and choreographer, is well known in the entertainment world in the Lower Mainland.

But none of the other performers had ever entertained professionally. Under Dan’s direction, they provide a “very professional performance. We get great joy from the smiles we see on the faces of our audience when we sing, dance and crack jokes. It makes the time and work we put into it all worthwhile,” Trimble said.

Every year, this “close-knit” troupe performs a new show, rehearsing and performing 10 months of the year.

“New show, same old faces,” Trimble joked.

Tickets are $22 at 604-501-5566.

‘Kruising’ for kids

Kids have had a merrier Christmas for more than three decades because of the Greater Vancouver Car Club Council toy run.

And the annual charity toy drive is set to happen this weekend.

Kruise For Kids (K4K) sees car enthusiasts hit the road, all in the name of a good cause: raising money and collecting toys for the children of British Columbia. In its 34 years, the event has raised more than $300,000 in cash donations and 180,000 toys have been collected with the proceeds benefitting the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau, said Rick Farmer, who has participated in all but two of the previous 34 rides and now serves as the CEO of the Greater Vancouver Car Club Council.

“This is just a great charity and such a worthy cause,” Farmer said.

The event is expected to draw up to 400 participants from various car clubs across the Lower Mainland. The event is open to all, and the twist is that people can expect to see the vehicles decorated for Christmas.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with the actual cruise starting at 10 a.m.

The cars will head east down Fraser Highway before taking the Langley Bypass to 200th Street and arriving at LEC. Once the participants reach the destination, they will head inside to the banquet centre for door prizes, giveaways and trophies for best-decorated vehicle, best-dressed driver and crew, best club turnout, and best club display.

Entry for the ride is one brand new unwrapped toy but people are asked not to bring stuffed animals.

Cash donations are also welcome.

The first 150 entrants will also receive T-shirts and dash plaques will be given to the first 200. Every participant receives a K4K decal.

All cash donations go directly to the Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.

The bureau, which started in 1930, distributes its toys and donations to the Christmas bureaus in the various communities, including to the Langley Christmas Bureau.

Tax receipts will be issued for any cash donations $20 or greater.

For more information, visit www.kruiseforkids.com.