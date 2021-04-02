South Surrey White Rock Arts Society holds its first online-only show

The South Surrey White Rock Arts Society is welcoming spring by holding its first ever online art show, from Thursday, April 1 until Friday, April 30.
The society’s Lynn Robinson said the exhibit will showcase “more than 150 original works of art by local artists.”
“You may find a colourful design to complement your decor, a thoughtful gift for a cherished friend or family member, or perhaps a cheerful piece to lift your spirits and brighten your day,” Robinson said.
The new show can be visited starting April 1, at artsociety.ca