South Surrey White Rock Arts Society holds its first online-only show

Sunset on the Banks, by Peter Klemm, was one of the works by showcased in a South Surrey White Rock Art Society show at the White Rock Uptown Pop-Uptown Gallery, Central Plaza, last year. The current members exhibit can be seen only online. (Contributed photo)

The South Surrey White Rock Arts Society is welcoming spring by holding its first ever online art show, from Thursday, April 1 until Friday, April 30.

The society’s Lynn Robinson said the exhibit will showcase “more than 150 original works of art by local artists.”

“You may find a colourful design to complement your decor, a thoughtful gift for a cherished friend or family member, or perhaps a cheerful piece to lift your spirits and brighten your day,” Robinson said.

The new show can be visited starting April 1, at artsociety.ca

