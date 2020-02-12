South Okanagan venue hosting Winnipeg singer Feb. 21

Noah Derksen is coming the Dream Cafe for one show only on Feb. 21 and tickets are still available.

Noah Derksen will be playing the Dream Cafe Feb. 21 as part of his swing through B.C. (Submitted)

Noah Derksen is an American citizen, born and raised in the heart of the Canadian prairies and matured on B.C.’s west coast.

As part of his swing through this province one of his stops will be at Penticton’s Dream Cafe, Friday, Feb. 21.

The roots/Americana, singer-songwriter has spent the last three years honing his skills with concerts at prestigious venues across Canada and throughout the United States.

In 2019 he released his third album, America, Dreaming, produced by Juno-award winning producer Murray Pulver and featuring artwork by another Juno winner, Roberta Landreth.

The album is described as an overview of the United States and his identity as an American citizen: “An observation of how things change with time, and internal, on his own shift in perspective.”

As well he reportedly, “writes with the groundless of harsh Manitoba winters mixed with the optimism of British Columbia’s coastline.”

He currently lives in the West End neighbourhood in Winnipeg, Man.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 for premium seats and $19 in the wings and reservations can be made online at Thedreamcafe.ca

