South Okanagan feast fit for a king and queen

Bogner's of Penticton is once again hosting its annual medieval feast

A few tickets remain for what’s being billed as a medieval feast fit for a king and queen.

Bogner’s of Penticton is once again hosting the delectable event where patrons can jump back to the time of King Henry Vlll complete with music from that era courtesy of the Seraphim Ensemble.

The Saturday Jan. 11 sitting is sold out but there are still tickets for the Jan. 10 feast.

Musicians Tracy Fehr, Heather Allen, Jay Demetrick, Derek Beaton, Olivia Walsh (cello), Bob Park (lute) and Nicole Handford (flute) will serenade merry makers in between courses by Chef Darin of Bogner’s.

A vegetarian menu option is also available.

Guests are invited to dress up in full costume, in something simple like a cape or a crown, or to come as they are.

Organizers say at last year’s feast, the split of dressed up and not was about half and half so it’s really a matter of what is most comfortable. Just be prepared for an evening of feasting and fun.

Contact tfehr@tracyfehr.com for more information about he food or music.

Tickets are $60 (plus processing fees) and must be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com

