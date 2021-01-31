South Okanagan Events Centre brings laughter to your living room this Valentine’s

South Okanagan Events Centre wants to make you laugh in your living room this Valentine’s Day.

Along with Spectra venues all over North America, the SOEC is hosting the ‘Saving Our Jobs’ Virtual Comedy Festival presented by Stella Artois. Professional comedians from the U.S. and Canada will participate in an all-day live virtual festival.

The event takes place on Sunday, Feb. 14, with Valentine’s Day being selected for those looking for a special date night at home or the anti-Valentine’s crew looking for ways to avoid the holiday. The live stream will begin at 12 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. with live comedy running all day.

“We are excited to participate in this unique live stream produced by our sister venue, Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. With the pandemic hitting almost every facet of the entertainment industry, we still want to be able to provide our fans with top-notch entertainment,” said Dean Clarke from South Okanagan Events Centre.

“The best thing about doing online shows is going to work in your underwear,” said Canadian comedian Ron Josol about the Feb.14 show.

Emmy Award-winning comedy writer for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Adam Yenser; iTunes #6 comedian, Alex Elkin; 2019 Voice Arts Award Winner, Justin Rupple; seen on BET’s One Mic Stand and touring with Bill Bellamy’s Ladies Night Out Tour, Ralph Porter; Canadian funnyman Ron Josol, seen on Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud; and Tashona Smith, among others, join comedians from all over the U.S. and Canada for a day of laughter.

More professional comedians will be added between now and the event. Tickets are available now. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: here.

