South Okanagan 48-hour contest seeking filmmakers

Second annual Snakebite Film Festival in Penticton

The clock is ticking for both seasoned and first-time filmmakers to join in on the 48-hour contest at the second annual Snakebite Film Festival.

Open to any age, skill level and background, the 48-hour challenge will put everyone to the test as teams seek to complete a film in the short time frame vying for the $500 cash prize.

At the launch event on June 8 at the Leir House (220 Manor Park Ave. in Penticton) at 5:30 p.m., teams will draw a genre from a hat then write, shoot and edit in just 48 hours. As well, they are given a prop and line of dialogue which must be included in their film. Cut to June 10 when competitors will wrap up and make a mad dash to the drop off event.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 6 by 8 p.m. A $50 registration fee, cash or cheque, can be delivered to the Leir House or paid for online. All films will be screened in September during the Snakebite Film Festival, as part of the second Arts Rising Penticton Festival put on by the Penticton Arts Council.

For more information regarding prizes, official rules and online registration visit www.PentictonArtsCouncil.com.

