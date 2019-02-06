Soulful sounds of Old Soul Rebel at Tractorgrease in Chilliwack

Bold, upbeat, immense and soulful is the cutting edge sound which is Old Soul Rebel. A powerhouse duo, coloured by brass and driven by drums, puts a brand new shine on soul and rock’n’roll.

Formed in Vancouver in 2015 by a like minded need to sing stories of their past, core members, Chelsea D.E. Johnson and Lola Whyte started to swap songs.

A repertoire inspired by their Native and African American upbringings, Old Soul Rebel vividly recites the honest experiences of human life.

With only a seven-song demo under their belts, Old Soul Rebel has managed to grace many stages and festivals across Canada and throughout B.C. They have been interviewed and aired over radio waves as well as featured on various television segments, including CTV’s reality music competition The Launch.

The ever expanding six-piece band will be releasing its first full length LP March 2019.

They perform Friday, Feb. 8 at Tractorgrease Café at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12 and available at tractorgrease.ca or by phone at 604-858-3814.