Sooke’s Philharmonic Fling set for July 8

Annual event to cap off 20th anniversary of orchestra

The Sooke Philharmonic will be hosting their annual Philly Fling on July 8 to cap off their 20th anniversary year. (Dawn Gibson/Sooke News Mirror)

Get ready for an entertaining afternoon full of live local music, as the annual Philly Fling returns to Ed Macgregor Park.

The Fling takes place July 8.

The free event, put on by the Sooke Philharmonic Society, caps off the 2017/18 season, which celebrates the orchestra’s 20th anniversary.

“Some folk might remember the first free concert that took place as Fling on the Flats, which closed the celebrations of All Sooke Day,” said the Sooke Philharmonic in a press release.

“This year, conductor Michael Klazek is promising a few musical surprises that will harken back to that time and to Sooke’s remarkable logging heritage.”

The concert starts at 2:30 p.m. at Ed Macgregor Park.

Refreshments will be provided by the Harmony Project, but people are welcome to bring their own food and drinks.

The event will also feature a 50/50 draw, and a draw for patio chairs donated by Village Foods.

For more information on the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra, please visit their website at sookephil.ca.