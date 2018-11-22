Sooke’s Kadoski is a musical force

Katrina Kadoski’s trio, the Edgedwellers, made up of Kadoski (Vocals, Guitar, Banjo), Peter Wahl (Vocals Guitar, Bass) and drummer, Graham Mackenzie. They’re featured on the upcoming WAYF podcast. (contributed)

Sooke-based singer-songwriter Katrina Kadoski has never been one to shy away from a new challenge.

In 2007 she moved to an off-the-grid historical homestead 53 kilometres north of Tofino to a place once owned by a settler known as Cougar Annie.

She turned that experience into an opportunity to put her musical talent to work and, over the course of three years, she put together Cougar Annie Tales a musical and theatrical exploration of Annie’s remarkable life.

It was a natural development for Kadoski who has been involved in music and entertainment for as long as she can remember.

“I’ve been singing on stage and in theatre since I was a kid,” Kadoski said.

“And my latest project with Why Aren’t You Famous is just perfect. It sort of fits in with my life.”

WAYF is a project of two of Kadoski’s friends, ellen cherry (lowercase is intentional) and Andrew Grimm, who live in Baltimore and who host the WAYF podcast that has been making waves across the country.

Since the podcast started last year, the pair has travelled all over the U.S. and collaborated with a variety of songwriters to perform a series of concerts.

The songwriters must compose a new original song about a chosen topic for each episode. The hosts, in turn, compose their own song on the same topic and present all the new music as part of their podcast.

On Friday (Nov. 24) Kadoski will become the latest part of the cherry/Grimm podcast series.

“The topic was perfect for me,” explained Kadoski. “It’s about finding yourself in a new chapter in life and not knowing exactly what to make of it.”

The same concert will feature Kadoski’s trio, the Edgedwellers, made up of Kadoski (vocals, guitar, banjo), Peter Wahl (vocals guitar, bass) and drummer Graham Mackenzie. The Edgedwellers feature stirring harmonies, dynamic arrangements, and compelling storytelling.

Since moving back to Sooke in 2010, Kadoski has been involved in a number of projects and can often be seen hosting the open mic nights at the 17-Mile Pub.

