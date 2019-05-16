Sooke Writers’ Collective launches sixth anthology of local works

Sooke author Jim Bottomley was among the finalists for the best-unpublished manuscript. Sooke is home to a wealth of talented writers, many of whom will be featured in the Sooke Writers’ Collective anthology. (file photo)

The Sooke Writers’ Guild launches its sixth anthology this month.

Entitled Sooke Writes Again – Sooke Writers’ Collective Anthology Six, the latest book includes a mixture of established and emerging authors, including the four winning entries from students of Edward Milne Community School in poetry and short fiction.

Those winners will be announced at the book launch at the Sooke Region Museum on Sunday., May 26.

“Sooke Writes Again is an exciting collection of local works, and we invite the public to enjoy the launch and offer their congratulations to the student winners,” said Deb Clay, a guild spokesperson who coordinated the anthology’s production and contributed to the book’s design.

She said the annual writing contest for students is a tradition started by the predecessor of the Sooke Writers Guild, the Sooke Scribblers.

The student winners will receive cash prizes in addition to having their work published in the anthology.

But the anthology contains far more than the student winners.

Twenty local authors have contributed poetry, memoir, short fiction and more in a wide range of genres and many of them will be reading at the May 26 event.

“Each year the collective grows,” Clay said.

“We’ve added subgroups, such as the poet’s group, and have had several members short-listed for national and regional awards. We’ve hosted educational events for members and the public and hope to do more. It’s a great group of emerging and established writers and everyone is welcome to join us at the launch.”

The collective meets on the first Wednesday of each month at the Sooke branch of the Vancouver Island Regional Library and welcomes new members.

Proceeds of the anthology sales support future student writing contest prizes, a 2020 anthology, and other writing events for the community.

The launch is free to the public and will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. in the museum pavilion. Tea, coffee, and snacks are provided.

