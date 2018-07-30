Sooke Music Festival expected to be biggest yet

Band of Rascals will be performing at this year’s Sooke Music Festival. (Photo from Band of Rascals Facebook page)Band of Rascals will be performing at this year’s Sooke Music Festival. (Photo from Band of Rascals Facebook page)

It’s time to dig out your dancing shoes, as the annual Sooke Music Festival is set for this Saturday (Aug. 14).

There will be 12 performances throughout the day, including House of Swell, Band of Rascals, David Gogo, and many more.

The first show, Zumba Party, is at 11 a.m., and acts will run until about 8 p.m. There will be two stages set up for people to check out.

The free event will also feature a kids play area, an artist village, 45 local vendors, food vendors, and a “wild spirit garden.”

Jill Shultz, one of the organizers of the festival, said this is the third year the festival has been put on, and each year it nearly doubles in size. This year, she expects more than 1,500 people to attend.

“The best part about the festival is seeing the community come together and have so much fun,” said Shultz. “The festival is special not only because it’s free, but because it showcases Sooke. We have all local breweries, almost entirely Sooke vendors, and multiple local acts.”

Shultz encourages people to walk to the festival, which takes place at John Phillips Memorial Park at 2197 Otter Point Road, as parking is limited.

The event also serves as a food drive and bottle drive for the Sooke Food Bank, so attendees are invited to bring non-perishable food items or empty bottles to donate.

All ages can attend, and people are welcome to bring their dogs as long as they are on a leash.

For more information or to see the full lineup, please go online to sookemusicfestival.com.

