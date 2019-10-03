Sons of the Pioneers to bring their classic Western music to Penticton’s Cleland Community Theatre

The Sons of the Pioneers, also known as the founders of Western music and the original "singing cowboy" band, are bringing their talent to the Cleland Community Theatre on Oct. 10. (Photo from SonsofthePioneers.org)

Known as the founders of Western music and the original “singing cowboy” band, the Sons of the Pioneers are bringing their musical talents to the Cleland Community Theatre on Oct. 10.

With roots as far back as the 1930s, the current members of the ensemble are sure to dazzle attendees with their performance of Western classics that emulate life in the country. Many of their songs were originally penned by founding members Bob Nolan, Tim Spencer and Roy Rogers, also known as Leonard Sly.

According to the Pioneers’ website, the founding members of the Sons of the Pioneers set themselves apart when the film industry began adding musical segments into their movies, choosing to sing about the West itself rather than traditional sweetheart song. Fans can expect to hear classics such as “Cool Water” and “Tumbling Weeds” and other songs sure to transport them to the American West.

“Songs from the Pioneer catalog have been recorded and used by a long list of who’s who in the music industry that includes Bing Crosby, the Boston Pops, Dina Ross and the Supremes, Frankie Laine, Johnny Cash, Riders in the Sky, Michael Martin Murphy, the Muppets,” states the Pioneers’ website. “The Coen brothers featured ‘Tumbling Tumbleweeds’ in their classic movie ‘The Big Lebowski.’ Their signature songs have been recorded so many times by so many different artists that some people lose track of the fact these songs ‘belong to’ the Pioneers.”

Over the years, the band has rotated through 46 talented members. The current members of the group are: Tommy Nallie, Ken Lattimore, ‘Dusty’ Rogers, John Fullerton, Paul Elliot and Chuck Ervin. Through the years, the Sons of the Pioneers has accumulated a multitude of awards as well as countless fans.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show takes place at 7:30 p.m., more info about the Sons of the Pioneers can be found at www.sonsofthepioneers.org. Tickets are available at the theatre, at 325 Power St., or by phoning 250-490-2426 ext. 6.

