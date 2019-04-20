Sons of Anarchy’s Kim Coates stops by Okanagan cafe

Sons of Anarchy actor Kim Coates stopped by an Okanagan café during Easter weekend. The Saskatchewan-born actor was kind of enough to pose for a selfie with one of the West Bank’s Kekuli Café’s employees.

Actor Kim Coates, from the hit TV show Sons of Anarchy, stopped by an Okanagan café on April 20 for some bannock.

Coates popped into West Bank’s Kekuli Café at about 2:30 p.m. The popular café offers Aboriginal cuisine including bannock with a contemporary twist.

Coates is originally from Saskatoon, Sask., and, aside from his character on Sons of Anarchy, is best known for his roles in the movies Goon and Battlefield Earth. He was nice enough to pose for a selife with one of the café employees.

