Songs, Strings and Steps presents Christmas Sweets

Concerts on Friday and Saturday at Gateway Church in Abbotsford

The Pacific Mennonite Children’s Choir is among the groups performing in concert tonight and tomorrow as part of the Christmas Sweets production.

Songs, Strings and Steps is an annual holiday tradition in Abbotsford, and this year’s production is titled Christmas Sweets.

The show takes place Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 16 at 2 and 7 p.m. at Gateway Church (2884 Abbotsford-Mission Hwy.).

It features a variety of local and professional artists in unique combinations, and involves a number of sweets to eat and suites of carols, as well as the famous Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky.

The entire first half of the show features excerpts from the Nutcracker Suite performed by a full orchestra and dancers from Fraser Valley Academy of Dance (choreographed by artistic director John C. Carney).

The plan is to place the orchestra on the floor and give the entire stage at Gateway Church to the dancers.

The second half of the show features the Pacific Mennonite Children’s Choir as well as Michael Berg singing Casting Crowns’ version of Sweet Little Jesus Boy and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra (along with professionals) playing some fresh, new arrangements of familiar carols.

AYO Senior presents a choreographed version of Jingle Bells by Barrage.

Janet Weston adds her creativity to help decorate the stage and foyer.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for students and can be purchased at House of James, King’s Music or online at eventbrite.ca.