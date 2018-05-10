Canadian singer/songwriter Laura Smith, accompanied by Kim Dunn, regales her Nexus at First audience with stories and song from throughout her career during an intimate Acoustic Avenue performance Tuesday, May 8. Next up in the Acoustic Avenue series is Dave Gunning, who performs June 1 at the Salmar Classic. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Songs and stories from Laura Smith

Canadian singer/songwriter Laura Smith, accompanied by Kim Dunn, regales her Nexus at First audience with stories and song from throughout her career during an intimate Acoustic Avenue performance Tuesday, May 8. Next up in the Acoustic Avenue series is Dave Gunning, who performs June 1 at the Salmar Classic.