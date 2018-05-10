Songs and music of the Sweet Bird Returns

Tracy Fehr (left) and Heather Allen (right) of Seraphim Vocal Ensemble are two of the voices performing in the Sweet Bird concert coming up May 11.Submitted photo

Local musicians are celebrating spring with the second annual Sweet Bird concert, helping to raise funds for local bird conservation groups.

Tracy Fehr, Dennis Nordlund and the Seraphim Vocal Ensemble will perform songs about birds, nature and love to celebrate the season.

The evening of classical music takes place on May 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1370 Church St., Penticton. Guests are invited to enjoy pre-concert music by Trio of Five, a local chamber group and to stay after the concert for a glass of wine and displays on bird conservation in the South Okanagan.

Fehr is a well-known colouratura soprano and voice teacher in Penticton who enjoys performing with Nordlund, a local pianist and teacher. Nordlund’s son Wynn is also a pianist and an accomplished composer whose work, Tomten will be featured in the program. Guest violinist Elise Wiesinger will play the part of the nightingale in Sweet Bird by Handel.

Fehr, along with Heather Allen and Jay Demetrick of Seraphim Vocal Ensemble, will sing nature-themed melodies composed from the 14th century onward. Voice student Anna Mitchell is a guest soloist.

Pluto, a live Burrowing Owl, will be part of the bird conservation displays, highlighting the importance of the Okanagan Valley for birds spending the summer here.

Tickets are available at The Bookshop on Main Street and at the door, $30 ($15 for students).