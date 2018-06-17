Songs a fundraiser for Vernon Anglican church

Songs to Light the Way is a concert being planned as a benefit for the Anglican Centennial Hall Fund June 24.

Devon L. Muhlert and grandson Cohen Kucher will perform Songs to Light the Way as a fundraiser for the Anglican Centennial Hall Fund June 24. (Photo submitted)

Songs to Light the Way is a concert being planned as a benefit for the Anglican Centennial Hall Fund June 24.

The title comes from Devon L. Muhlert’s songbook of inspirational music that she wrote as a music director and then released with references to ease life for colleagues.

With an extensive background in musical direction, publishing, and photography Muhlert has always enjoyed crossing lines in artistic disciplines, this time between music, readings from her book and visuals.

To open the concert, she plays a haunting flute solo, Syrinx, composed by Debussy for flute alone. It is in the impressionistic style that made him famous.

The concert is a family affair, as husband Alex Muhlert will join her on percussion for the jazz flute and saxophone segments. Their 12-year-old grandson, Cohen Kucher, also joins her in flute duets. As part of her Ms. Music Studio, he’s learned from his gradmother for four years. They share a love of classical music, especially Mozart.

As composer, Muhlert has more than 100 original songs to her credit. Some come from musicals she wrote and a few are arranged for choir. Her music has been used in Australia, Canada, Israel and the United States and she translated for the Belgium-based International Choral Bulletin magazine for ten years.

A few of her songs will be put to good use in this concert , with a vocal trio crooning a love letter to children, called I Longed to Capture Sunshine, and a novelty chant titled Manitou’s Quilt, complete with conch and native flute. The trio members all belong to All Saint’s Anglican Choir.

Jim Leonard, master organist and pianist, accompanies on piano, and he and Muhlert on flute will perform two pieces by French composers who write in a difficult but sparkling style. A classical guitar segment is also planned.

“So far, $350,000 has been raised towards the anticipated $1 million for the Hall refit,” said Muhlert.

“The All Saints’ membership is a lively and welcoming bunch, and many have already dreamed up ingenious ways to contribute.”

There have been annual St. Patrick’s Day dances, bazaars and teas, pub games nights, concerts, and a Yoga series with a short talk beforehand on differing cultural approaches. The hall is also home to community user groups, and hosts many community events.

Before the grand finale of Louis Ganne’s Andante and Scherzo, Muhlert will read from her book, Cadence of Colour: Sveva Caetani & her Mothers. Two chapters pertain directly to All Saints’, because Caetani, though born Catholic, did have ties to the Anglicans.

Muhlert will perform a song she wrote as if looking through Sveva’s eyes, which duplicates the book’s title: Cadence of Colour. The book itself will also be available, and $2 from each book sale goes to the Hall fund.

The concert is June 24, 3 p.m. at the All Saints Anglican Church. Suggested donation of $20.

Related: All Saints connects to the community

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.