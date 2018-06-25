Son of John brings folk and country to Summer Kicks

The Summer Kicks concert in Spirit Square features the band Son of John on Tuesday, June 26 this week, instead of Wednesdays, as usual.

The father-son duo whose songs produce a driving folk, country roots sound. Johnny P. Johnson and his son Hans Javan’s voices blend together in harmony, combined with finger picking mandolin and melodious violin.

Johnny is described as a very passionate storyteller, incluenced by everyone from Woody Guthrie to Gordon Lightfoot. The band will travel with their four-piece band, featuring Hans Javan’s talents on mandolin and fiddle.

Johnny’s natural vocal talent, coupled with his creative harmonica and rhythmic guitar incorporates his musical storytelling that combines the simplicities and complexities of life based on his experiences, and that of those around him. His songs feature a wide range of topics from some that dig deep to others that keep tough topics light and upbeat. An earlier album of his, Prairie Roots Grow Deep, was nominated for the 2005 BC Country Music Association Album of the Year.

Johnny’s new album, Until You Get There, was recorded with a full band that embodies living a busy for impassioned life.

Joined by his son on violin and mandolin, Hans Javan blends back up vocals with his father. He was classically trained in Nelson since age four, and has performed in plenty of chamber orchestras and has served as principle violinist for theatrical shows. In 2015, he served as concert master for Thompson Rivers Orchestra in Kamloops. Since he discovered his love for violin, he has been playing and performing with his father.

Son of John performs at Spirit Square this week, joined by locals Smalltown Revival at 7 p.m.

Returning to Wednesday shows next week, catch Tonye Aganaba with David L’Hirondelle.