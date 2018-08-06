Son de Madera brings traditional folk

Coming up at Summer Kicks this week in Spirit Square is Son de Madera, a traditional folk four piece straight from the heart of Mexico.

The award-winning band has been widely acclaimed at music festivals all over the world, and features virtuosic musicians and singers. Master of son jarocho, an improvisational string driven music with deep rural roots, the band is celebrated around the world.

Central to the style, dancing provides dazzling footwork, adding percussive elements to Son de Madera’s highly rhythmic sound.

The band was founded in 1992, and is based in Veracruz, Mexico. Core members Ramón Gutiérrez Hernández, Tereso Vega, and Rubí Oseguera Rueda make up the band, and often invite several guest artists to play alongside them.

Gutiérrez leads the group, plays the guitarra de son, and sings. Vega plays the jarana, harmonica and sings. Oseguera is a model of traditional jarocho dance style; her footwork adds the percussion behind some of the band’s performances. Pérez plays electric bass, and is based in Los Angeles.

Following their performance in Golden, Son de Madera will go to play the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival in mid August.

This traditional Mexican folk band will be joined by Will Wardell on Wednesday, August 8 at Spirit Square, beginning at 7 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes, because this show is sure to get people moving.

The final Summer Kicks musical act wraps up the successful season with The Paperboys, a dance-happy blend of folk, Celtic, bluegrass, ska, and Afrobeat.