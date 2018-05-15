Something ‘Supernatural’ heads to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

New exhibition opens May 19, expoloring the relationship between nature and technology

A new exhibition at the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria has created a world where nature and the scientific meet, in Supernatural: Art, Technology and the Forest.

Through photography, video and digital art, Supernatural explores how camera-based images shape our understanding of the forest.

“The exhibition explores how artists working in the realm of photo and video art are showing us new ways to look at the forest, expanding our understanding of forest environments in surprising and significant ways,” says AGGV curator, Haema Sivanesan.

The artists – Ayumi Goto, Mike Andrew Mclean, Kelly Richardson, Carol Sawyer, Trudi Lynn Smith, Sandra Semchuk, Dan Siney, Leila Sujir, and Ian Wallace – use photography and film alongside computer generated imaging and 3-D technologies to pose the idea of a new approach to human relationships with trees.

Much of the work is inspired by locations across Vancouver Island, including Jordan River, Walbran forest and the shoreline along Dallas Road.

To celebrate the opening of the exhibition – which runs from May 19 until Sept. 3 – the gallery is available to all at a public open house on May 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following afternoon, May 20, is Family Sunday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and the AGGV will be open Victoria Day, from noon to 5 p.m.

Beginning May 24, Thursday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. admission to the gallery will be by donation, for the summer months.

