“Solitary” Update: Dramatic action scene to be filmed in Agassiz

Local photographer Wolf Drescher spotted film crews set up along Esplanade Avenue in front of Canwest Art Gallery on the Lake on Thursday, October 1. Film production crews working on ‘Solitary’ will be around the area until close to the end of the month. (Contributed Photo/Wolf Drescher)

“Solitary” is set to wrap up filming in the area by the end of the month, but not before stopping in Agassiz.

Kent Outdoors at 7048 Pioneer Avenue will soon the centre of attention as filming continues. According to a filming notice from Windor Productions B.C., preparation begins on Thursday, October 22 and filming activity starts on Friday with restoration and clean-up happening the following day.

The notice states actors will drive up and enter the gun shop. They will leave the scene after they break into a truck and steal a gun. RCMP officers will be on hand to supervise everything. The actors will “make their getaway” and drive along various district roads with camera vehicles nearby.

As they will be filming in certain spots in Agassiz, the filming company will block off parking stalls along Pioneer avenue and the city parking lot toward the 7000 block of the same street. There will be brief, intermittent traffic control in the area to maintain safety.

Production teams have been tight-lipped concerning details of this upcoming drama. “Solitary” follows a man who leaves solitary confinement after seven years only to lapse into another world of self-isolation. There are two films named “Solitary” that were released in 2020.

“Solitary” stars Barry Pepper, David Oyelowo, Thomas Cadrot and Jimmie Fails.

Nate Parker is the writer/director with nine directorial credits to his name. Jason Cloth is lasited as the executive producer with credits for the upcoming features “Candyman,” “Greyhound” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

The Observer has reached out to Windor Productions for further details.

