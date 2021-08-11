Sold-out Sounds of Summer concerts start tonight in Surrey

The Beauty Shop Dolls sing at Hawthorne Park on Aug. 26, as part of the sold-out Sounds of Summer concert series. (File photo)

Surrey’s Sounds of Summer music series is so hot, all five of the outdoor concerts sold out before the first note was played Thursday evening (Aug. 12).

All 500 of the free tickets – 100 per performance – have been snapped up by those who pre-booked them online.

The series launches Thursday (Aug. 12) with a performance by Top City at Clovedale’s Museum of Surrey, followed by Lou Marocco Duo at Fleetwood Park Gardens (Aug. 12), Beauty Shop Dolls at Hawthorne Park (Aug. 26), Cannery Row at Darts Hill Garden Park (Sept. 2) and Caviar & Lace at Bear Creek Park (Sept. 9).

Series details are posted on surrey.ca/sounds-of-summer.

Meantime, Surrey’s Summer POP! series of “performances outdoors in parks” continues until Sept. 12 at Glades Garden, Bear Creek Park, Darts Hill Gardens and other sites.

An “eclectic program of summer outdoor performing arts-based activities” resulted from a Surrey Civic Theatres call in March. The series includes performances by 24 arts organizations involving close to 115 artists from across the Lower Mainland.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $25, with a limited number available through the Surrey Civic Theatres box office at 604-501-5566, or visit tickets.surrey.ca.

Coming events include “Moving, Resting, Nesting: A Story-Walk,” for kids aged two to seven, Aug. 20-22 at Bear Creek Park. It’s billed as “an outdoor reading experience inspired by birds, filled with performances and participatory activities, for families with young children, daycares, or preschool groups.”

Also planned is “The Neverland Night Circus,” a Geekenders production Aug. 20-22 at Bear Creek Gardens. The 65-minute shows (various times) promise a fantastical take on the “Peter Pan” story.

“Taking place in select locations throughout Bear Creek Park Gardens, this is an enchanting theatre experience for the whole family,” says an event advisory. “Join all the Peter Pan favourites for this whimsical journey including Tinkerbell, Captain Hook, the Lost Boys, and the hopeful Wendy who must decide whether to stay in Neverland…or to fly away home. This unique theatre show has all the right ingredients including singing, dancing as well as the magic of the circus.”

Also on the POP! series calendar are some self-directed activities at local parks, including “The Rainbow Girl” at Hawthorne Rotary Park, “What Did I Love?” at Green Timbers Park and “The Adventures of Himmat Kaur and Fateh Singh” at Bear Creek Park.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader