Sock puppets part of UFV Devised Theatre final project

UFV Theatre’s fourth-year Devised Theatre class presents its final project from April 8 to 10. Devised Theatre Showcase, No Strings Attached will be presented online via Zoom. (Submitted photo)

The University of the Fraser Valley School of Creative Arts with UFV Theatre wraps up its 2020-21 season with the virual Devised Theatre Showcase, No Strings Attached from April 8 to 10.

This is the final project presented by UFV Theatre’s fourth-year Devised Theatre class, and is a chance for students to apply everything they have learned in the course.

No Strings Attached is created by six UFV Theatre student devisers. The show features a series of episodes and segments, examining creativity from real interviews.

Two sock puppet hosts bring in live acting members from their own homes for interviews, with talk show games focused on creativity.

UFV student participants include Isabella Russell, Stefan Boekhorst, Keegan Zaporozan, Mattea Li, Bethan Griffiths and Trevor Marsh, led by UFV faculty member Parjad Sharifi.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on April 8 and 9, and 4 p.m. on April 10. Post-performance talks follow. They are free and are held via Zoom.

Bookings can be made at eventbrite.ca or by emailing theatre@ufv.ca for information. Visit ufv.ca/plays/ for more information about UFV productions.

