Snowbirds to perform at Boundary Bay Airshow

The City of Delta and Alpha Aviation are proud to welcome the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team to this year’s Boundary Bay Airshow, the first time either have ever performed at the event. The airshow gets underway at noon on Saturday, July 20. (Photo submitted)

This year’s Boundary Bay Airshow is set to feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team for the first time in the event’s history.

The Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft will begin arriving at the Boundary Bay Airport from Moose Jaw, Sask. on Thursday, July 18 to begin preparations for the big show.

The city is advising the public that the Snowbirds and CF-18 Hornet will conduct a number of low-flying demonstrations — some as low as 500 feet — on practice day (Friday, July 19) and on airshow day (Saturday, July 20), with possible additional flights taking place on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday (July 21-23).

During the RCAF flight demonstrations, residents and businesses can expect to see and hear the Snowbirds, in a nine aircraft formation, and a CF-18 Hornet as they soar through the sky above Delta.

“Boundary Bay Airport played a significant role during World War Two, training Royal Canadian Air Force student pilots for combat. The City of Delta is extremely proud of our aviation history and we are honoured to welcome the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds and CF-18 Hornet Demonstration Team to our community,” Mayor George Harvie said in a press release. “You will likely hear the magnificent power of these aircraft before you see them. Be sure to look up to the skies to catch a glimpse of the incredible skill and teamwork of our Canadian Armed Forces pilots.”

Residents can get a premier view of the aerobatic flight demonstrations and check out all the action first-hand by attending the 2019 Boundary Bay Airshow. Gates open at 11 a.m. and, as always, the airshow remains a family-friendly community event with free admission. The airshow gets underway at noon and ends around 4:30 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the Snowbirds finish performing.)

This year, due to the limited amount of parking on-site, the City of Delta and Alpha Aviation are selling on-site parking passes for $10. The passes, which must be purchased in advance, are available online now at eventbrite.ca/e/boundary-bay-airshow-parking-airside-chalet-tickets-2019-tickets-61646233544.

READ MORE: Delta to charge for on-site parking at this year’s Boundary Bay Airshow

Free off-site parking, including free shuttle service to and from the airshow, will also be available at Paterson Park (5800 Clarence Taylor Cresc.) and at Wellbrook Winery (4626 88th St.). Shuttle service begins at 9 a.m. and will run all day. People with disabilities will have free parking available both on and off-site, with Delta’s seniors buses available to provide accessible service from off-site locations.

Learn more about the Boundary Bay Airshow at delta.ca/airshow and boundarybayairshow.com.

editor@northdeltareporter.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter