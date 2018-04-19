Snowbirds fly over Tofino and Ucluelet

Ucluelet local Liisa Nielsen captured this shot of the Snowbirds preparing for their upcoming season over Florencia Bay on Thursday. (Photo - Liisa Nielsen)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF18 Demo team flew over the West Coast Thursday afternoon.

The aircraft are training out of Comox in preparation for the upcoming show season and picked local skies to put some practice time in, according to CF-18 Demo Team Public Affairs Officer Captain Jennifer Howell.

Ucluelet local Liisa Nielsen was walking her dogs along Florencia Bay and was surprised to see the spectacular flying team overhead.

“It was pretty cool. We had front row seats,” she said adding she heard them before they flew over. “They flew straight by, right through a sun halo.”